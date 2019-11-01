In brief: Get ready to hook up your gaming rig to your 55- or 65-inch LG. The company just started rolling out G-Sync firm to its current year OLED models. Now that HDMI 2.1 comes with variable refresh rate support standard, we may starting seeing platform agnostic active-sync in many newer TVs.

We told you it was coming back in September and now it is here.

On Friday, LG announced that it is sending out G-Sync firmware to its compatible 2019 OLED televisions. Sets that will be getting the update include 65- and 55-inch E9, C9, and B9 models. The firmware updates will start rolling out in North America this week. Other regions will be receiving the G-Sync firmware before the end of the year.

As you might know, G-Sync is Nvidia's solution to screen-tearing and stuttering. The technology uses a variable refresh rate that synchronizes with the GPU's frame rate. So every frame is correctly rendered in time with a refresh of the screen. AMD's version of the tech is called FreeSync.

Of course, you will need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series or GTX 16-series GPU to take advantage of the new firmware.

Aside from gaming, some might be thinking, "Why would I have my PC hooked up to my TV?" Others might already be enjoying computing on a 55-inch screen.

I started using my 55-inch 4K Visio for work two years ago and haven't looked back. In fact, I become irritable when, for whatever reason, I have to use a smaller monitor.

If you have never considered using a large 4K TV as a PC display, you should read our write-up on the hows and whys.