Facepalm: The launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PC has been rough, to say the least. Some have described it as a buggy mess. Rockstar's initial response was "update your drivers," but today it is saying it is sorry and is committed to fixing the problems.

Rockstar has apologized for the rocky release of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC. Many users have been complaining about the game not running smoothly or at all. Last week, Rockstar said that most of the problems were related to outdated graphics drivers.

On Wednesday, the studio apologized to players via Twitter. It says that a "small number" of users are still experiencing problems with the game "stuttering."

"We sincerely apologize for this temporary inconvenience and will update you as soon as we have more information to share — we want everyone to be able to experience Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC as we intended as soon as possible."

Programming for every possible combination of hardware and OS out there is complicated. So it's not surprising that Rockstar's release of RDR2 has hit a few hardware-related snares, some of which we encountered while benchmarking the game. However, the developer says it is working hard to resolve these glitches as quickly as possible.

The company explains "unforeseen issues related to specific combinations of Nvidia graphics drivers, Nvidia GPU cards, and certain CPUs" are likely the cause. Both Nvidia and AMD recently released hot fixes for the game. Rockstar's latest patch rolled out today, but there are still more to come.

"We have already identified and resolved a number of these issues by deploying fixes to the Rockstar Games Launcher and some to the game itself," the company tweeted. "We will be rolling out an update today, which will address the stuttering issue alongside a host of other fixes."

The developers are in close contact with Nvidia to come up with solutions to the graphical glitches for future updates. It expects these fixes to take a few days to develop and test.