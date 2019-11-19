Inventive: A Twitch streamer has created a motion controller for the game Jedi: Fallen Order out of an old toy lightsaber and a glove. The materials to make the controllers cost only about $40. While the project was not expensive, it took him quite a while to complete.

Dylan Beck, who goes by the handle "Rudeism" on Twitch, rigged the lightsaber blade with LEDs that come on when you flick it out. He installed an inertial measurement unit (IMU) for detecting swings, which turns on and off depending on if the blade is extended or retracted. He modified the hilt with thumbsticks for aiming, a D-pad for commands, and several buttons for other controls like jumping and dodging.

The glove is nothing fancy, just a gardening or work glove with some electronics glued to it. It has a thumbstick to control in-game movement, but more importantly, an IMU detects hand motions to execute Force powers. Simply throw out your hand to do a Force push, for example.

It looks somewhat awkward to use in his video, but Beck says it just takes some getting used to. He claims he likes playing the game with the saber and glove combo more than a regular controller now.

"It's a ton of fun to use, and it might be my new favourite thing in the world now," He said in a Reddit post. "Just gotta beat the game - I started off on Jedi Knight difficulty, but I decided to crank it up to max difficulty just to see if I can. Managed to take out the second boss, so I think it's got promise!"

Rudeism currently does not have a DIY video showing how to make a set of these controllers, but he has been entertaining the thought of doing a teardown. He just has to figure out how to get through all the hot glue that he used during assembly.