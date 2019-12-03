What just happened? Tech companies might have a pretty big collective carbon footprint, but some firms are at least attempting to reduce it. Amazon today announced three new renewable energy projects as part of its broader goal to become powered by 80 percent renewable energy before the start of 2024, and 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

These three projects will begin construction in both the US and Spain. The first will be a solar farm in Sevilla, Spain, and it will provide 149 megawatts of "new renewable capacity" to the region. Amazon says this project will be the company's first "large-scale" renewable energy effort in the country.

The next two projects will also be solar farms, but they'll be built in Lee County, Illinois and Northern Virginia. Combined, their renewable energy capacity will add up to 180 megawatts, and Amazon says they'll generate about 400,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy every year.

Together, all of these projects could produce enough energy to power "more than 67,000 homes"; or 700,000 megawatt-hours of power annually. Naturally, since these figures were provided by Amazon itself, some skepticism may be warranted -- after all, the energy needs of each family or individual will vary greatly. Still, it's a nice chunk of power, and state governments are pleased with the investment.

"As we work to put our state on a path to 100% clean and renewable energy, Illinois is proud to have Amazon invest in a major solar project in our state," said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in a statement.

We look forward to seeing how far Amazon will go with its renewable energy plans over the next few years, and we'll be sure to keep you updated on the retail giant's progress.