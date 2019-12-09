Blast from the past: Afterlife is being produced and directed by father / son duo Jason and Ivan Reitman. The elder Reitman is perhaps best known for producing the first two Ghostbusters films in 1984 and 1989, respectively. Members of the original cast including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson are set to reprise their roles, we’re told. The film also stars Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame as well as Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on Monday published the first official trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next film in the storied Ghostbusters franchise. A true sequel to the first flicks, this new movie (technically the fourth in the series) follows a family that relocates to a creepy old farm house left to them by a family member they don’t really know much about.

Turn out, that family member was original Ghostbuster Egon Spengler and his grandkids appear to be instrumental to the telling of this new movie which will of course involve the busting of some ghosts. And the resurrection of the Ectomobile. And the return of Slimer.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to haunt theaters in the summer of 2020.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.