What is it? Bedrock is the unified version of Minecraft which means it offers the same experience you’d get on Xbox One, Windows 10 and Nintendo Switch. As such, it also means that Minecraft players on PS4 will have access to cross-play support for the first time.

Mojang on Monday announced that Minecraft for PlayStation 4 will be updated to the Bedrock Edition on December 10.

The new version additionally grants access to the Minecraft Marketplace where you can pick up new mini-games, skins, worlds and more.

Bedrock is a free update that will install itself automatically so when you open Minecraft from December 10, you should be good to go with the new version. Mojang Senior Creative Writer Kelsey Howard said the update, codenamed Buzzy Bees (1.14), will land at approximately 8 am Pacific on Tuesday.

Minecraft earlier this year surpassed Tetris as the best-selling video game of all time. According to studio head Helen Chiang, the game has over 112 million monthly active players (as of September). Just last week, the game was featured in YouTube’s annual Rewind as the most viewed video game of the year with over 100 billion views.

It’s all rather incredible for a game that many thought was nearing its peak when Microsoft came knocking with $2.5 billion in 2014.