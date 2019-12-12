Something to look forward to: If you’re a fan of all things Keanu Reeves, mark May 21, 2021, in your diary. Not only do we get the fourth John Wick movie on that date, but it also marks the release of The Matrix 4.

It was back in August when news arrived that Reeves and his original co-star Carrie-Anne Moss were returning for a fourth Matrix movie. It’s been over a decade and a half since the last entry in the franchise, in which Reeves’ character, Neo, dies at the end, so it’s unclear how he’s back for the next installment.

In addition to Reeves and Moss, other stars confirmed to be joining The Matrix 4 include Watchmen's Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick. Lana Wachowski returns as director, co-writer, and co-producer, though her co-creator sister Lilly isn’t involved in the project.

The Matrix 4 is taking the slot that had been occupied by Taika Waititi's live-action version of Manga classic Akira. Set to be produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the adaptation has now been removed from Warner Bros. release calendar indefinitely. Variety reports that the movie had been allocated to receive a conditional $18.5 million tax credit for shooting in California.

Warner Bros. also announced that The Flash movie would open on July 1, 2022. It stars Ezra Miller reprising his role as Barry Allen and sees IT director Andy Muschetti behind the camera.

While there’s always a chance the dates could change by the time May 2021 arrives, it’ll be interesting to see which of Reeves’ competing movies fares better at the box office. Given the anticipation, it’s easy to imagine The Matrix 4 coming out on top. Either way, 2021 should be a good year for the actor.