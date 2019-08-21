Something to look forward to: It’s been twenty years since one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all times, The Matrix, was released. Now, over a decade and a half since the third film, a fourth entry in the series has been confirmed—and it will bring back original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Variety writes that production on the next Matrix will begin in 2020 and see franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski return as director, co-writer, and co-producer. Her co-creator sister Lilly reportedly won’t be involved in the project.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Wachowski said in a statement. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Sci-fi novelists Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell will co-write the script.

Back in 2017, there were reports that Warner Bros. was looking to reboot the Matrix, with Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan rumored to be taking the lead, possibly as a younger Morpheus.

There’s no word on what the upcoming movie’s plot might entail, or who will take on the role of Morpheus, a part originally played by Laurence Fishburne.

The much-loved first Matrix movie brought in over $460 million worldwide, and while many found the sequels to be disappointing, the franchise still made more than $1.6 billion.

As a perfect way to get you in the mood for the next Matrix, the original is being shown at AMC’s Dolby Cinemas across the US from August 30 for one week only.