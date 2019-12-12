Highly anticipated: Think you’ve seen every Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser and trailer the Internet has to offer? Maybe… or maybe you haven’t yet viewed Amazon’s exclusive special look that’s “hidden” on the site?

Fortunately, gaining access to the nearly two-minute-long behind-the-scenes clip is easy enough. On the web or in the Amazon app, simply type #TheRiseofSkywalker into the search bar and run the query. If you have a Fire TV device with Alexa voice commands or a paired Echo device, just say, “Alexa, the Force will be with you always” to queue it up.

The resulting landing page offers visitors the opportunity to pre-purchase tickets to the film’s premiere, watch the aforementioned video and of course, shop Star Wars merchandise on Amazon.

As for the clip, it mostly features cast members reflecting on the end of the Skywalker saga. While there’s nothing overly revealing or “must-see” about it, it’s a neat tribute nevertheless and one that diehard fans will no doubt want to soak in given the gravity of the saga coming to an end.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20 and is expected to be an absolute moneymaker. The lucrative merchandising machine has already ramped up and is only expected to gain momentum through the holidays.

