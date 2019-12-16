What just happened? Yet another feather in AMD's cap is the recent wPrime world record that the Ryzen 9 3900X managed to wrestle from Intel's i9-7920X. The record was set by Australian overclocker "jordan.hyde99" as verified by HWbot.

As one might imagine, copious amounts of LN2 were required for the record-setting overclock. However, what you may not have imagined is that the Ryzen 9 3900X took the record at a considerably lower frequency than that of the previous record holder.

The Ryzen 9 3900X and i9-7920X are both 12-core, 24 thread parts. The former is based on AMD's most recent Zen 2 microarchitecture and comes equipped with a 3.8 GHz base clock and a 4.6 GHz boost clock, while the latter is a Skylake derivative with a 2.9 GHz and 4.4 GHz base and boost clock, respectively.

The Ryzen 9 3900X was overclocked to 5,625 MHz to complete a Wprime 1024M benchmark run in 35 seconds and 517 milliseconds. Comparatively, the i9-7920X was overclocked to 5,955 MHz to complete the same benchmark pass in 35 seconds and 693 milliseconds.

While the win may seem marginal, winning only by a matter of milliseconds, the fact that the Ryzen 9 3900X could do so at a lower frequency is further testament to the IPC improvements of Zen 2.

