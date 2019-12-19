Something to look forward to: CES 2020 kicks off in a few weeks, where LG's expanded line-up of 'Ultra' branded monitors will be targeting professionals and gamers looking for a premium display. 4K options include the new UltraFine Ergo and three gaming-focused UltraGear models, while the curved ultrawide seems to tick all boxes at QHD+ resolution.

UltraFine Ergo

For pros looking to save precious desk space, the UltraFine Ergo's swiveling arm and clamp attachment could offer all the flexibility and freedom they need for positioning the 32-inch IPS display according to their workspace.

The 4K panel on this model (32UN880) covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is HDR 10 compatible. It also offers a 5ms response time with AMD's FreeSync for variable refresh rate up to 60Hz.

In terms of connectivity, there's 1 x USB-C port for pushing 4K content, speedy data transfers and charging peripherals like laptops. Other ports include 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-A (downstream) and a headphone jack.

UltraGear

For gamers, there are three options to choose from the updated UltraGear series. Coming in at screen sizes of 27-, 34- and 38-inches, all three models (27GN950, 34GN850 and 38GN950) feature 1ms 'Nano' IPS displays, 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 160Hz), G-Sync compatibility and 98 percent coverage of DCI-P3.

Where these models differ is in HDR support. The 34-inch model is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified while the 27- and 38-inch models get the brighter VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. Other specs include 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, USB-A (1 upstream, 2 downstream) and a headphone jack.

UltraWide

Lastly, there's the 38-inch LG UltraWide (38WN95C) monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio pushing 4K resolution at 144Hz. The Nano IPS panel is also G-Sync compatible with a 1ms response time, covers 98 percent of DCI-P3 and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified.

In terms of connectivity, the Curved UltraWide is the only model here to feature a Thunderbolt 3 port. The monitor also packs 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-A (downstream) and a headphone jack.

LG is yet to reveal the prices and availability of these monitors, although the 'Ultra' moniker suggests they'll be coming at a premium.