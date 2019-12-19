Something to look forward to: Are you an owner of one of Nvidia’s RTX cards waiting for some new ray tracing-enabled titles? At the company’s GPU Technology Conference in China, it announced six new games that will support the feature.

There are already several big-name titles that allow ray tracing, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Control. Probably the biggest name announced in China was Tencent’s popular battle Royale game Ring of Elysium, which will be receiving support for the feature through a future update, though it wasn’t specified when this might be.

The rest of the games are made up of Boundary, Convallaria, F.I.S.T, Project X, and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII.

As reported by TechRadar, Convallaria is another battle royale title that’s arriving next year. It features over 100 players in open-world dungeons, with both PvE and PvP elements. Boundary, meanwhile, is an outer space-set zero-gravity shooter that’s also arriving in 2020.

F.I.S.T is described as a hardcore Metroidvania-style game that features a rabbit with a giant mechanical fist, which sounds great, and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is the next entry in a Chinese RPG series. Finally, Project X is an action shooter from anime studio Mihoyo that’s due in 2021.

The games might not be huge names, and not all of them will make it to Europe or the US, but it’s always good to know that more titles are getting ray tracing, and there are plenty of massive releases with RTX support coming next year: Cyberpunk 2077, Vampire: The Masquerade- Bloodlines 2, Doom Eternal, Dying Light 2, and Watch Dogs Legion, to name a few. Ray tracing is also being added to Minecraft next year.