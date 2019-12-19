In brief: We’ve heard for months that Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy Fold would be a clamshell-like device much like Motorola’s Razr phone. Now, we might have got our first look at the prototype.

The photos come from Weibo user Wang Ben Hong (via reliable leaker Ice Universe), who posted five images of what are said to be the next-generation Galaxy Fold. And while this could always be a fake, it does looks very similar to the concept images Samsung teased in October.

In Chinese social media, Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Fold phone was leaked.

There’s no word on specs, though we can see two main rear cameras with an LED on the back. There’s also a hole-punch camera below the earpiece, and it lacks a Razr-style chin that juts out, allowing a full-length screen when opened. Like Motorola’s clamshell, it has an outer display for notifications. We also see a volume rocker and fingerprint reader.

According to the Korea Herald, this version of the Galaxy Fold will be a lot cheaper than its predecessor, which costs $1,980 in the US. The publication believes the clamshell will go for $845. That seems quite cheap, considering the Razr, which uses a mid-range processor, will cost $1,499 when it launches next month. It’s claimed that such an aggressive pricing strategy will help ramp-up sales and make the device a mass-market model.

It was recently reported that Samsung had sold over one million Galaxy Fold units, but it turns out that figure was the company’s sales target for 2019, not the actual number of sales. The target was changed to 500,000 due to the phone’s delayed launch, and Samsung never revealed if it had been reached.