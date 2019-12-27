What just happened? Steam’s Best of 2019 charts are here, highlighting the year’s top sellers, new releases, early access titles, and VR games, as well as the games with most simultaneous players. As usual, the lists are separated into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, and they contain some unexpected entries.

Despite being released on Windows back in 2015, Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the year’s best-sellers on Steam. The Platinum category is also populated with PUBG, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Total War: Three Kingdoms. Free games including CS:GO, Dota 2, and Warframe make the list, which is measured by gross revenue for the year. Destiny 2 also makes an appearance, even though it only launched on the platform on November 1.

In the Gold category, we see Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. There’s also 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which saw a resurgence in popularity recently, thanks to Netflix’s TV show.

The Silver list shows that titles such as Team Fortress 2 and Borderlands 2 remain popular, while Cyberpunk 2077’s pre-orders secure it a place in the Bronze section.

When it comes to the top games released this year, Red Dead Redemption 2 is ranked as Platinum, though it only managed Silver in the overall top-sellers list.

The excellent Beat Sabre and Superhot VR made the top VR-only Platinum category, while They Are Billions and PC Building Simulator were two of the biggest games that left Early Access this year.

Finally, there are the most-played games of the year. Twelve games had a peak concurrent player count of over 100,000 people, including Sekiro, PUBG, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Make sure to check out all the year’s top Steam games here.