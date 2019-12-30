In context: Microsoft's Windows Phone is something of a tech legend now. Though it was eventually succeeded by Windows 10 Mobile, the classic Windows Phone OS only survived for a few years before its less-than-positive reception from critics and customers compelled Microsoft to declare its end-of-life. Many app developers have already stopped supporting any remaining Windows Phones, but today, another company is closing the book on the device: Facebook.

The social media platform is officially cutting support for the Windows Phone from its popular messaging app, "WhatsApp." This change goes into effect on December 31, 2019, which is tomorrow. Further, WhatsApp's developers will stop supporting older versions of Android (2.3.7 and earlier) and iOS (iOS 8 and earlier) on February 1, 2020.

Today's news was revealed in an updated support article instead of an official announcement, so it may come as a surprise to some. However, at least for the Windows Phone userbase, the impact of this change will probably be minimal.

Any remaining Windows Phones are quite old now, and their users are likely already mentally prepared for news like this. Of course, we should make it clear that an end to official support does not necessarily mean you'll no longer be able to use an app.

Software developers would certainly prefer it that way, but as long as you're ready for buggy or broken functionality and security risks, you might be able to continue accessing WhatsApp on your aging device for at least a couple months past its end-of-support date.

Middle image credit: Shutterstock