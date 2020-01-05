Something to look forward to: In San Francisco, on February 11, Samsung will kick off its Unpacked event and reveal 2020’s first flagship smartphones – whatever they may be. For once, we know very little.

After a promotional video revealing the date was leaked, Samsung decided to step up and confirm the event and start sending out invitations. They’re light on detail though, and while we're expecting replacements for the Galaxy S10 series, we’re not sure if that means two models or three, or whether 5G and foldables will be making an appearance.

We’ve heard a few leaks about the Galaxy S11 and S11+, or is that the S20 and S20+? They contain mostly standard spec sheet upgrades: the Snapdragon 865 processor, 6.3” and 6.7” screens, a plethora of rear cameras. Potentially we’ll see 3D ToF sensors and 108MP cameras. But it’s unclear if Samsung has a counter to Apple’s recent performance and battery upgrades.

Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

Samsung’s invitation, pictured above, also contains some strange shapes. It could be a Galaxy Fold on the left, and the clamshell foldable on the right. Though as it’s premature for a Galaxy Fold 2, perhaps the left shape is just the regular S series. The shapes could also reflect the rear camera bumps, now that rectangles are trendy.

In Chinese social media, Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Fold phone was leaked.

Source: @ 王 奔 宏 pic.twitter.com/f69FAbYGxX — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

Regardless of what Samsung plans on announcing, the mystery surrounding the event only adds to the excitement. We’ll keep you up to date on announcements with coverage on that day.