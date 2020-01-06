In brief: Retro gaming specialist My Arcade on Monday announced its latest portable gaming console. The aptly named Super Retro Champ is designed to play all of your favorites from the 16-bit era including Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis cartridges as well as Super Famicom and Mega Drive variants.

The handheld features a 7-inch display with integrated battery that offers up to five hours of gaming on a single charge. You can play it as a true handheld or utilize the two included wireless gamepads to play in tabletop mode. With the HDMI output, you can even connect the handheld to your television for on-the-couch gaming.

My Arcade also includes a built-in cartridge cleaning kit. What the system doesn’t afford, however, is any onboard memory or memory card slot so you’ll have to rely on those old on-cart batteries for save games. Fingers crossed that they still work, right?

The Super Retro Champ is a follow-up to the company’s original Retro Champ which, as you can likely guess, played NES and Famicom cartridges without the need for a legacy console. That system sold for $79.99 but appears to be out of stock at the moment.

The Super Retro Champ Console will carry an MSRP of $109.99 when it launches later this year. Those attending CES can stop by My Arcade’s booth in the South Hall (#20906) for a hands-on demo.