Bottom line: Attach the moniker “gaming” to virtually anything and it suddenly becomes more expensive by proxy. Fortunately, that’s not the case with SteelSeries’ latest peripherals despite still catering to the gaming community.

It starts with the new Rival 3, a wired gaming mouse packing SteelSeries’ TrueMove Core sensor that affords 1-to-1 tracking from 100 to 8,500 CPI (counts per inch). This right-handed pointer is constructed of ABS plastic with a matte finish, offers six buttons with three RGB illumination zones and weighs 77g.

It reports its position to your PC at a polling rate of 1,000Hz, or 1,000 times per second.

SteelSeries is also pitching two new keyboards in the Apex 3 and Apex 5. The two boards share a similar design and layout with customizable lighting zones, 24-key anti-ghosting and a lifetime of 20 million keypresses.

The biggest difference between them is the fact that the Apex 3 utilizes “whisper quiet” rubber dome (membrane) switches while the Apex 5 employs a hybrid mechanical RGB switch with an actuation force of 50cN, 2mm switch actuation and 4mm total travel. Due to its construction, the former carries an IP32 rating against liquid spills.

All three gaming peripherals are available as of writing. The Apex 3 and Apex 5 are priced at $49.99 and $99.99, respectively, while the Rival 3 gaming mouse can be yours for just $29.99.