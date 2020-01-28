Building the brand: After getting a slow start on its Stadia game library, Google is making good on rapidly expanding the list of titles available to subscribers. New games are being added sporadically throughout the month, with some slated as giveaways to Stadia Pro subscribers.

As we have previously reported, Google is ramping up its Stadia platform heading into 2020. In addition to grabbing up studios for work on first-party titles, the game streaming service is regularly adding "new" titles you may have already played.

Google announced the latest batch of games on Tuesday. For Stadia Pro subscribers, a total of five games are currently free, with two more coming this weekend.

Gylt is one of Stadia's only timed exclusives so far. Developed by Tequila Works, Gylt is a cartoony, yet creepy adventure that has players sneaking around and fleeing from nightmarish creatures.

Metro Exodus is also being added to the library. The third installment of the critically acclaimed series based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's novels has protagonist Artyom running around topside trying to find survivors outside of the Metro tunnels.

Both of these titles will be available on February 1. Subscribers can get them gratis for a limited time.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Samurai Shodown are two freebies added earlier this month. They will remain up for grabs until January 31, after which they revert to regular price.

Destiny 2, Farming Simulator 19: Platinum Edition, and Thumper round out the new selections and are already available for download. Just like the giveaway games on other platforms such as PlayStation Plus, free titles are yours to keep as long as you maintain your subscription.

Many more titles are waiting in the queue, with Google promising to add over 120 games before year's end, including 10 timed exclusives. Along with partnering with internet providers Verizon and BT Broadband, the tech giant is pushing hard to make Stadia the go-to brand for game streaming.