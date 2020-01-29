The big picture: The move could be a bad omen for the artificial meat industry, perhaps signaling that consumers aren’t as willing to let go of their animal-based diets as originally anticipated. If that’s the case, it would indicate that we are looking at more of a fad or trend than a sustainable shift in consumer behavior.

Plant-based options from Beyond Meat are off the menu at Canada’s largest quick service restaurant chain after just a seven month run.

Bloomberg reports that Tim Hortons originally sold both the Beyond Burger and a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich featuring the company’s imitation sausage. In September, however, operations were scaled back and Beyond Meat products were limited to the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario.

Now, Beyond Meat is off the menu nationwide.

In a statement e-mailed to Bloomberg, a Tim Hortons spokesperson said they introduced the products as a limited time offering. “We are always listening to our guests and testing new products that align to our core menu offerings. We may offer Beyond Meat again in the future,” the spokesperson added.

A rep for Beyond Meat confirmed the fact that the promotion was only for a limited time and that the two companies may work together again in the future.

That said, there’s probably no reason to sound the alarm bells just yet. Artificial meat products seem to be doing well at other restaurants including KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr. and Burger King, just to name a few.