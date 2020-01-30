Highly anticipated: If you have not played The Outer Worlds yet, you should. The action RPG is Obsidian’s spiritual successor to Fallout: New Vegas and is worthy of your gaming time. Soon you will have another option for enjoying the title.

Publisher Private Division tweeted on Thursday that The Outer Worlds is landing on the Nintendo Switch on March 6. The developer announced the port last summer but did not have a release date nailed down.

Although it is the same game that appears on consoles and PC, it has been optimized for the lower-specs on the Switch with the help of Virtuos, an outsourcing studio that specializes in things like level development, remastering, and adapting titles to other platforms. It has ported various games to Nintendo’s hybrid, including several Final Fantasy titles and Dark Souls: Remastered.

Citizens of Halcyon! We are proud to announce that we're extending the universe of #TheOuterWorlds to Nintendo Switch on March 6th.



Get ready to play the award-winning RPG on-the-go soon!

The Outer Worlds for the Switch will only be available digitally. However, brick-and-mortar retailers will sell a boxed download code for the same $60 price point.

The game has scored well with critics and, as of November, was outperforming expectations. The chief complaint is the short length of the campaign. Engadget notes that it finished the game, including all the side missions in under 30 hours. It is worth mentioning, however, that Fallout New Vegas was about the same length in terms of gameplay, and that detracted little from its popularity.

Fortunately, Obsidian has some story expansion DLC slated to come out this year. Details are still vague, and it is unknown if this will be free content, but that seems unlikely. If we were to continue using New Vegas as the model, DLC should go for around $10. Hopefully, Virtuos is working closely with Obsidian so that it can release the content on the Switch simultaneously.