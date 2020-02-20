Highly anticipated: Any gaming platform is only as good as its content. As cloud gaming surges, companies are battling each other to be the go-to service, trying to one-up each other in their offerings. While we already know that Stadia will be getting Cyberpunk 2077 at some unannounced time, Nvidia has strengthened its partnership with CDPR to promise its GeForce Now members the title on the day it launches.

On Thursday, Nvidia announced CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will be landing in the GeForce Now library on the day of its release. GeForce Now, members will be able to grab the game on Steam and start playing it day one on the streaming service.

Nvidia’s cloud gaming platform is currently compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and Shield TV. The company also notes that users will be able to take advantage of GeForce Now’s RTX On ray-tracing technology no matter what hardware configuration they have.

Nvidia needed some good news after revealing Activision Blizzard games were being removed from its library over a “misunderstanding.” Having one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2020 in its stable is a big leg up for the platform, especially considering it will be getting it on day one. Last year, CDPR announced Cyberpunk 2077 would be hitting Google’s Stadia service, but did not indicate whether it would be available on the same day it hits consoles and PC.

Bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to GeForce Now is not the only thing the two companies have been collaborating on either. On Sunday, Nvidia unveiled a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 RTX 2080 Ti. The company is giving away 77 of the GPUs as part of a cross-promotion with CDPR on social media.

While cloud gaming has yet to prove itself, there are still plenty of early adopters who will be pleased to hear that Cyberpunk 2077 will be arriving on GeForce Now on September 17.