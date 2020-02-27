In a nutshell: Jon Peddie Research (JPR) has published the latest update on the state of the GPU market, and it’s good news for AMD. In the fourth quarter of last year, Team Red saw its shipments increase 22.6 percent from the previous quarter. Nvidia, meanwhile, experienced a 1.9 percent decline.

We’ve seen AMD stealing market share away from Intel in the CPU segment since the arrival of its Ryzen processors, and it’s repeating the feat in the GPU market against Nvidia—despite reports of gamers ditching Radeon graphics cards over driver issues.

Overall, GPU shipments were up 3.4 percent from Q3, with AMD shipments increasing by 22.6 percent, Nvidia down by -1.9%, and Intel up slightly, by 0.2%.

A total of 93 million GPUs were shipped in Q4 2019. That's down 1 million YoY, but it’s still the third quarter in a row where shipments have increased.

The report states that when it comes to discreet GPU shipments rather than overall trends, AMD’s market share has increased 3 percent QoQ to 27 percent, that’s still a long way off Nvidia, which dominates with 73 percent.

"This is the third consecutive quarter of increased GPU shipments, However, Q1 which is seasonally flat to down may show an unusual dip because of supply chain interruptions from China due to the Coronavirus epidemic," said Jon Peddie, President of JPR. "2020 is going to be a game-changer with Intel’s entry into the discrete GPU market and a possible fourth entry by an IP company."

JPR’s report highlights include:

The overall attach rate of GPUs (includes integrated and discrete GPUs) to PCs for the quarter was 130 percent which was up 1.8 percent from last quarter

Discrete GPUs were in 31.9 percent of PCs, which is down -0.19 percent from last quarter

The overall PC market increased by 1.99 percent quarter-to-quarter and increased by 3.54 percent year-to-year

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs) that use discrete GPUs increased 12.17 percent from last quarter

Q4'19 saw an increase in tablet shipments from last quarter

It’ll be interesting to see how much more market share AMD can claw away from Nvidia and Intel this year, especially as all three companies are expected to release graphics cards in 2020.