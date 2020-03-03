What just happened? Next month sees the 2020 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Game Awards take place, meaning the nominations have just been revealed. Two titles lead the pack: Death Stranding and Control, which have both been nominated in 11 categories.

Eleven nominations is a record for the Bafta games awards, but Death Stranding isn’t competing for the Best Game award. In addition to Control, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Untitled Goose Game are all up for the most coveted prize of the night.

Picking the Best Game won’t be an easy task. Control is excellent—one of our Best PC Games (You Should be Playing)—and shows off the best RTX cards can offer. Sekiro and Outer Wilds were both huge successes, and Untitled Goose Game won Game of the Year at the recent DICE awards. But the magnificent Disco Elysium, which has seven nominations, would be a worthy winner in my eyes.

The Bafta Game Awards will also see Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima receive the highest honor the academy can bestow—the Fellowship. Kojima will doubtlessly be pleased with Death Stranding’s 11 nominations but may raise an eyebrow at its absence from the Best Game category. The ambitious title, which launches on PC this June 2, definitely falls into the love it or hate it category, and has a 6.6 user score on Metacritic, so maybe a nomination for the top award would have been too controversial.

Last year saw God of War dominate proceedings, as it did at many other award shows. It won five Baftas, while rival Red Dead Redemption 2 walked away empty-handed.

You can see the full list of nominations here.