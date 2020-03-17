Why it matters: To slow the spread of the coronavirus, many companies have started implementing a work from home policy, including CD Projekt Red. While such upheaval can cause disruption, the studio expects that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be delayed for a second time, and has confirmed that the game is still on track to launch this September.

In a short update on its official Twitter account, CD Projekt Red wrote that it has been adapting to the coronavirus situation and was gradually rolling out preventative measures across the organization. It has also been upgrading equipment and infrastructure and working toward enabling employees to work remotely. Now, the company has switched to full remote work for as long as it is needed.

CD Projekt Red has assured fans that the change doesn’t mean the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is facing a second delay, pushing it beyond the September release date. “We are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action in September,” the company wrote.

Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD PROJEKT RED right now. Here's a short update. pic.twitter.com/aWfHobgtoM — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 16, 2020

CD Projekt Red is careful with its wording of the statement. While Cyberpunk 2077 remains on track to hit its scheduled release date, that could change if the coronavirus situation doesn’t improve. But while we’ve seen people react badly to game delays in the past, most responses to the post were positive, praising the firm for putting its employees’ health and safety first.

Several game companies have instructed their staff to start working from home, including Bungie, Rockstar, and EA. We’ve also seen Google and Microsoft do the same thing.