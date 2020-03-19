In context: Social distancing is an effective way of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but not everyone is adhering to their government’s orders. In Spain, authorities are using speaker-equipped drones to scold people who aren’t staying indoors.

Spain currently has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases, sitting behind China, Italy, and Iran. There have been over 15,000 confirmed infections and 640 deaths, leading the country to declare a state of emergency. On Saturday, all 47 million citizens were ordered to stay indoors unless necessary.

Despite the restrictions, lots of Spanish citizens are refusing to self-isolate. To try and convince them to return home, the country’s police are using drones to warn people they should stay inside to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Police in Spain have been using drones to check the streets for anyone ignoring Spanish orders to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak



The thinking behind these lockdowns is to “flatten the curve” of infections, meaning the spread can be slowed down enough for hospitals to cope with the influx of new patients.

As noted by MSN, it’s unlikely that we’ll see drones in the US shouting at people for going outside. Quarantine rules vary from state to state, and none have called for a complete lockdown. Additionally, the US Department of the Interior recently signed a no-fly order for all drones due to cybersecurity concerns with those manufactured in China or that use Chinese parts.

It seems some people in Spain will do anything to avoid detection when flaunting the lockdown rules, including dressing up in an inflatable dinosaur costume. Local police tweeted a video of the incident, proof that life doesn’t always find a way.

