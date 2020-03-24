Why it matters: Cryptocurrencies still don't have nearly the same level of adoption as traditional digital money, but that also depends on what users can do with them in the real world. For instance, the Brave browser will now have an integrated Binance widget that allows crypto enthusiasts to do their transactions from the comfort of a privacy-focused browser.

The Brave browser isn't nearly as popular as Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, but its focus on performance, privacy and creating a way to support websites without the need for intrusive, targeted ads has helped it grow to over 10 million monthly users.

Now, the company behind it has partnered with Binance to allow users to easily trade cryptocurrencies within the browser. This functionality takes the form of a new widget in the new tab page of the Brave browser that offers a simple interface for buying and selling crypto assets, as well as depositing and getting an overview of recent transactions.

The new widget is baked into Brave, which means it can offer the same level of security and privacy to users who interact with it. The browser already has a mechanism that gives websites a number of BAT tokens depending on the time spent by users on those websites, and allows everyone to earn BAT by choosing to view Brave ads in notifications as well as the new tab page.

Through the Binance widget, Brave will now support other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The idea isn't new, but as noted by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, it could entice users that are privacy-conscious or otherwise afraid of the complexities of working with crypto. So far, the BAT Rewards program has attracted 1.6 million crypto enthusiasts, so the demand is clearly there.

Zhao noted that "we are looking forward to our long-term partnership with Brave to make it even easier to interact with crypto and encourage more utility in the near future," hinting to more functionality being added in subsequent releases. The specifics are anyone's guess, but odds are he's talking about the Venus stablecoin that has more chances to gain traction than Facebook's controversial Libra.

You can already try out the new feature in Brave's Nightly desktop version, and once it hits the stable channel in April you can turn it off if you don't need it. The company intends to bring it to mobile as well, but hasn't said anything about when it plans to do so.