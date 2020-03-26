Bottom line: In the first three weeks of March, Patreon has seen more than 30,000 new creators join the platform. They're also adding supporters at an above average rate as membership is growing faster than at any other time in the company's history.

Creative professionals are migrating to online membership platform Patreon in droves, presumably to fill the gap left by the cancellation and postponement of live shows, events and conferences around the globe as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In Australia, Canada, Germany, the US and the UK, average new patron growth is up by 36.2 percent compared to February.

Behavior started shifting on March 13 and really picked up steam by the middle of last week.

As you might expect, the platform has also seen a slight elevation in the number of pledge deletions but it’s “not nearly enough to offset the increasing numbers of new pledges,” we’re told. Some have cited Covid-19 as the reason for ending their support and it is likely that others will also do so due to financial hardships associated with the crisis.

Patreon isn’t the only platform seeing an uptick in usage since the Coronavirus outbreak. GoFundMe has also seen an increase in activity – both in terms of campaigns and donations – during this unprecedented time.

