In context: To say the world's delivery infrastructure is a bit strained at the moment would be a massive understatement. Covid-19 has forced millions of people to remain in their homes, and those individuals have become increasingly reliant on grocery and food delivery services as a result.

The likes of Uber Eats, Amazon Prime Now (and plain old Amazon), and DoorDash have faced vastly increased demand over the past several weeks, and each company is struggling to adapt to the needs of customers. For DoorDash, that means expanding its business model to encompass more than just meal delivery. Moving forward, the company will offer a more Amazon Prime Now-like delivery experience to its customers.

Starting right now, customers can use DoorDash to order products from over 1,800 convenience stores throughout the US. Available products include everything from sports drinks, snacks, and frozen meals to household essentials like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, Advil, and more. Some of the convenience store chains that will be supported are 7-Eleven, Wawa, Casey's General Store, and CircleK.

While we would still advise caution when handling any packages or goods that get delivered to you during this time (perhaps consider wiping them down first), DoorDash does offer a convenient "no-contact drop-off" delivery option to users. This lets you worry a bit less about getting coughed or sneezed on by a delivery driver -- not that they're likely to do that anyway, but accidents happen.

Taking advantage of this new feature is relatively easy. Just sign into DoorDash on the web or through your mobile device and select the new "convenience" option. Within an hour or two of your order being placed, you should find your ordered products at your door.