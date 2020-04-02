Something to look forward to: Razer’s Blade laptops have long been known for their gaming prowess. Now, the company has refreshed the Blade 15 with new hardware from Intel and Nvidia, including an 8-core CPU and the new RTX Super cards.

The “Advanced” model of the Blade 15 comes with Intel’s new 10th-gen Comet Lake Core i7-108750H, which has a base clock of 2.3GHz and a turbo speed of 5.1GHz. Graphics-wise, it boasts the new GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, or you can opt for the more powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. Nvidia says the latest version of its Max-Q cards come a lot closer in performance to the standard “Max-P” GPUs.

The Blade is available with a 15.6-inch 300Hz 1080p LCD aimed at gamers, while content creators can opt for the 4K OLED touch display that’s factory-calibrated and covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

Buyers also get WiFi 6, up to 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, 512GB or 1TB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4, and an SD card reader that supports UHS-III cards.

There’s a base model of the Blade 15 available, which features a matte 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate that can be upgraded to an OLED with a 1ms response time. Its top CPU is a six-core i7-10750H, and you can choose from a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti up to an RTX 2070. This cheaper model lacks Windows Hello facial login, and the battery drops from 80 watt-hours to 65. It also swaps individual key RGB lighting for a single-zone Chrome RGB keyboard.

The Razer Blade 15 base models start at $1,599 and reach $2,299 for the 4K OLED display and RTX 2070. The Advanced models, which all come with Core i7-10875H CPUs, start at $2,599 and go up to $3,299 for the 4K OLED with RTX 2080 Super.

The laptops will be available in the US and Canada in May, and reach Europe, China, and other locations “soon.”