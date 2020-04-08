In brief: If you’ve got an idea for a Cyberpunk 2077-themed PC case, now’s your chance to make it a reality—and win a high-end Alienware gaming PC or laptop in the process.

Cyberpunk 2077 dev CD Projekt Red has announced the Cyber-up Your PC contest, in which entrants have to submit concept case designs based on the Alienware Aurora chassis (below). You don’t need any experience in building cases; you just need to submit three images showing the font, back, sides, and top. These can be drawn on paper and scanned, or you can send in a screenshot of a 3D render, but submissions using pre-made case design software aren’t allowed.

There are a few rules entrants need to follow:

1. As part of the cyberpunk theme, one part of the design has to include reused/recycled material, such as an old circuit board as decoration.

2. The entry has to follow design guidelines, including basing it on the Aurora chassis. That means no hiding the loop light, Alienware head, or ventilation areas, and the side panels must be closed but can be modified for windows. Additionally, the design must feature a megacorporation logo or a gang logo from the game.

3. The case must also illustrate how the rich and poor in Night city live right next to each other.

The competition is open until May 17, after which the judges will pick the best five designs. These will be built by professional case modders, and a final winner will be picked.

We are happy to announce the start of our contest #CyberUpYourPC, inviting fans from across the world to design the Cyberpunk 2077 PC Case of their dreams.



Five professional case modding teams will make the best entries come to life!



Find out more: https://t.co/lE3av3Jz4h pic.twitter.com/MrY3ZAjY1H — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 7, 2020

The main prize is a Alienware Aurora PC featuring a 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen 16-core CPU and a Cyberpunk 2077-themed RTX 2080 Ti, which are going for over $4,250 on eBay. The best design also gets an Alienware mouse, mechanical keyboard, and 34-inch curved AW3420DW monitor. The four runners-up get an Alienware Area-51m laptop (Core i7-9700K, RTX 2080) and SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset.

Winners of the competition will be announced on social media on May 29.