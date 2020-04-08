Editor's take: Sleeper PC builds – those packing serious power in an otherwise unassuming chassis – are among my favorite. These projects often involve some creative thinking in order to get modern hardware to physically fit. Such was the case with another type of build I recently stumbled upon – repurposing old hardware for a completely different use.

YouTuber Tech By Matt a short while ago set about building a competent gaming PC inside of an old GameCube chassis. After picking up a broken console on eBay, he disassembled the system to have a look inside.

With a blank slate to work with (albeit with some serious real estate restrictions), Matt picked up an ASRock DeskMini A300 system and stripped it of its motherboard, power supply and a few other accessories.

From there, he had to make a custom motherboard tray which meant trimming out a lot of the GameCube’s internal mounting points and fabricating a plate out of sheet aluminum.

One of the more challenging aspects of the build was figuring out how to make the front controller ports on the console functional with the PC. Matt also wanted to add an optical drive but decided to skip this step as it simply would have been too difficult considering the system uses proprietary optical discs that are smaller than standard CDs.

Full system specs are as follows:

AMD Ryzen 3 3200G processor

ASRock A300M-STX motherboard

Crucial DDR4 – 3200 SODIMM 8GB x 2 RAM

OCZ RVD400 512GB NVMe SSD

50mm cooling fan

The good news here is that there wasn’t a ton of customization needed for this build meaning most average techies should be able to pull off a similar creation without too much effort or skill needed.

Masthead credit: Gary L Hider