Bottom line: Nvidia recently adopted a weekly update schedule for GeForce Now to let players know of new additions to its gaming catalog. While the service will get more appealing for some, with debuting entries like the Assassin Creed and Far Cry series; it will also be disappointing players of Forza, Dirt, Mortal Kombat, Batman and a few other games whose publishers have decided to abandon the service, as noted in Nvidia's latest announcement.

The game-streaming business continues to leave a sour taste in many people's mouths. Google Stadia, which finally introduced a free tier earlier this month, is yet to take off on its gaming ambitions, while Nvidia has its own set of challenges with maintaining a stable content library on GeForce Now.

What the service does have going for itself is stuff like launch day access to RTX-enabled Cyberpunk 2077 and a growing relationship with Epic Games. It's also got another major partner on board with Ubisoft, whose entire Assassin Creed and Far Cry franchises were recently added to GeForce Now's gaming catalog.

In its official announcement, Nvidia also highlighted Ubisoft's support for GeForce Now and notes that more titles from the publisher will be added in the near future, on top of existing ones like For Honor, Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon, The Division, and Watch Dogs.

Nvidia also says that GeForce Now has received incredible support from most devs and publishers, while a few are still "evaluating their cloud strategy." It touts an impressive 75 percent coverage of Steam's top 40 most played titles and plans to bring over 1,500 games to the service.

With that said, the company is also mindful of publishers leaving the platform, in what has been a troubling trend since GeForce went public. It's why players can look forward to an evolving game library, instead of an expanding one.

The latest big names to abandon the service include Warner Bros., Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment, notes Nvidia. Consequently, games like Batman: Arkham City, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Mortal Kombat, Forza, Gears of War, Dirt, Grid, Formula 1, Don't Starve, and Oxygen Not Included, etc. will be removed from GeForce Now later this week.

Although the cause for these new departures is likely to do with Nvidia's controversial business model, another major reason for Xbox Game Studios departure, specifically, appears to be Microsoft's own competing xCloud, which the company has been gradually expanding to more countries for beta testing, ahead of its public release.

Nvidia also says that it will give players "as much notice as possible" for when a publisher decides to leave, indicating that it too expects the game-streaming wars to continue, in what is increasingly shaping up to be a fragmented market.