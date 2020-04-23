Something to look forward to: With its catalog of Star Wars titles, Disney+ is the streaming channel of choice for fans of the Galaxy far, far away—and more original content is coming. According to a recent report, a new Star Wars series is in the works that comes from the showrunner, co-creator, and executive produce of Netflix’s Russian Doll—Leslye Headland.

The report comes from Variety, which writes that the new show will be “female-centric” and set in a part of the Star Wars timeline we’ve never visited before. No other details are available, though sources say Headland will write and act as showrunner for the series, which is currently hiring staff.

Russian Doll was a massive hit for Netflix last year, and definitely worth watching if you’ve never seen it. The show follows game developer Nadia Vulvokov—played by co-creator Natasha Lyonne—who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in a continuous time loop. Think Groundhog Day for adults. The series won three of its thirteen Emmy Award nominations for its first season.

In addition to the Star Wars movies and animated shows, Disney+ has its flagship program, The Mandalorian, in its stable. The bounty hunter returns for a second season in October and Disney has already renewed it for a third season.

Even if the Headland project doesn’t pan out—Disney and the showrunner haven’t commented on the report—more new Star Wars content is on its way to Disney+. A series following Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the prequels is in the works, though it’s reportedly experiencing production problems. There’s also a series focusing on the early life of Rebel Spy Cassian Andor, with Diego Luna once again playing the Rogue One character.