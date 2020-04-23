Editor's take: Despite never being to an actual drag strip outside of YouTube videos, I can roughly imagine the noise, thrill, and mind-bending acceleration of cars and bikes tearing across a quarter-mile of sticky tarmac. Although such events are usually home to specialized fuel-injected engines of outlandish proportions, electric cars have also made a name for themselves owing to the instant torque at their disposal. Ford has now revealed its first all-electric dragster that's built by the company's Performance division and carries the iconic Cobra Jet moniker on a modified version of its famous Mustang muscle car.

With 1,400 hp and 1,100 lb-ft of torque, the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 dragster has been made to "crush the quarter-mile in just 8 seconds" at 170 mph. Ford plans to publicly present and race the one-off prototype at a drag-race event sometime later this year, even though chances of that seem slim considering the ongoing pandemic situation.

The company has partnered with various suppliers for the vehicle's design, chassis, software, and motor technologies, but hasn't specified info like battery capacity, range, or powertrain layout. It's also possible that the dragster uses (or derives from) technology featured earlier in Ford's one-off Lithium Mustang.

"Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance, and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 prototype is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit," said Ford Icon Global Director Dave Pericak.

With this performance-focused electric Mustang, Ford might be able to please enthusiasts who were previously disappointed by the company's use of the brand name for its first all-electric Mach-E SUV, even if this is yet another one-off prototype.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is currently undergoing testing at Ford, and it'll be exciting to see when the first public unveiling happens, followed by a warm-up of those chunky tires and an 8-second whizz through the quarter-mile.