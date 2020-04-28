Something to look forward to: One of the many great things about being a PC owner is the ability to customize our machines. For those who think a pink and white color scheme would look pretty eye-catching, check out the latest EX-series graphics cards from Galax: The GeForce RTX 2070 Super EX and RTX 2080 Super EX Pink Editions.

Galax already has some colorful white and black RTX 20-series cards in its roster, but the new EX cards are its first pink products.

Both cards feature a pink-colored shroud and an all-white PCB underneath it. There’s also a pink aluminum backplate, along with two 100mm fans that come with some very nice translucent blades and RGB lighting—pink by default but can be changed using the GALAX Xtreme Tuner application.

Galax writes that the cards boast a maximum airflow of 70.1 CFM and air pressure up to 4.31 mmH2O for the EX fans. They use Silent Extreme technology, which means that, like many modern cards, the fans will only start spinning once a certain temperature threshold is reached.

While the cards match Nvidia’s reference specs for the RTX 2070/2080 Super, they are factory overclocked. The RTX 2070 Super EX Pink Edition comes with a 1,815 MHz boost clock that can be overclocked to 1,830 MHz using the company’s Xtreme Tuner Plus Software and the 1-click OC feature. The RTX 2080 Super, meanwhile, has a boost of 1,845MHz and can OC to 1,860 MHz.

Elsewhere, the cards feature three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0b port, 6-pin+8-pin PCIe power connectors, and it’s recommended that you have a PSU with a minimum capacity of 650W. No word yet on availably or pricing.