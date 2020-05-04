In context: EA Play Live, as it is now called, will be anything but live this year. Usually, the event is open to anyone who can make it to Hollywood and features big reveals and hands-on gameplay. This year you cannot attend live, but can watch online. EA might even have some downloadable demos, but don't hold your breath.

On Monday, Electronic Arts announced a date for EA Play 2020. The digital-only event will be held on June 11, starting at 4pm PST. The publisher did not reveal any hints as to what content to expect, but new iterations of Madden, FIFA, NHL, and NBA Live are a given.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!



See you on June 11th at 4pm PST...World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/RgnIZC9xD1 pic.twitter.com/I4PSIWE00H — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) May 4, 2020

Usually, EA holds the hands-on expo at the Holywood Palladium. The free-to-all event has always been a prime opportunity for players to try out demos of the EA's newest games. However, this year will it will be an online-only affair thanks to the coronavirus panic. The company did not mention if demos would be made available.

While EA did not explicitly say EA Play Live is part of Geoff Keighley's brainchild "Summer Game Fest," it is safe to assume that it is since the publisher was one of the partners listed to be participating in the four-month-long festival. Keighley has not posted a calendar of events to the Summer Game Fest (SGF) website but said a preliminary schedule would be going up on May 5.

Other confirmed showings for the video games celebration include Microsoft's Xbox Series X gameplay reveal coming up this Thursday, Steam's Summer Game Festival starting June 9, and Gamescom: Opening Night Live in August. So far, at least 16 publishers and developers have agreed to participate in SGF with more to come.