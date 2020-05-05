WTF?! Tom Cruise is famous for doing his own, extreme stunts, but could one of his future movies be filmed in space? According to a new report, the Mission: Impossible actor is working with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA to try and get the feature off the ground.

The story comes from Deadline, which insists the incredible claim is real. The project is said to be in the very early stages, and that although it’ll be an action adventure movie, it won’t be another entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Cruise, of course, is well known for performing action sequences that most actors would pass on to their stunt doubles. He performed scenes on the side of Dubai Skyscrapper the Burj Kha while 123 floors up and held on to the side of a plane as it took off in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

While the idea sounds pretty unbelievable, it might not be as far fetched as one might think. On May 27, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon rocket will carry two astronauts to the International Space Station as part of a NASA mission, proving that the company is able to carry humans into space and back safely.

Should the mission be a success, SpaceX will start performing more regular crew transportations between ISS and Earth, with tourist trips into space planned for next year. If all works out to plan, Cruise and a camera operator could be sent off planet in the seven-seat Crew Dragon to shoot the most authentic space-based action movie scenes ever.