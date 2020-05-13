What just happened? Google's Chrome browser is always getting a little better, thanks to the tireless work of the company's engineers, and of course, the Chromium project's many contributors. Now, that point has been driven home even further by the addition of tab groups in Chrome's Beta branches.

This functionality allows users to right-click any tab and create a group for it (adding new tabs to an existing group works the same way). By clicking on the small gray dot to the left of the group, you'll be prompted to select a name and color for it. According to Google, this feature is intended to help both tab minimalists and "tab collectors" better organize their browsing experience.

How you choose to label and organize your tabs is entirely up to you, but if you need some suggestions to kickstart your imagination, Google says users tend to group tabs by urgency, site, or topic. So, for example, you might label one group "ASAP," and another "Shopping."

Practically speaking, tab groups don't really bring any major functional improvements or changes to Chrome. However, they'll certainly make it a lot easier to keep track of what you're doing, particularly if you're the type of person who tends to have anywhere from 30 to 60 (or more) tabs open at any given time.

I've tested the feature out myself, and I've found it pretty useful. My only complaint is that there's a very limited amount of tab group color options available at the moment (only eight in total). Hopefully, Chrome's engineers add a color picker option down the line for a bit more personalization, but that's a minor nitpick for now.

You can try the new tab group feature by downloading Chrome Beta or Canary. Though both of these versions will let you access features like tab groups early, they're also more prone to bugs and general instability; particularly the latter (Canary is where you get Chrome's developer-focused nightly builds).