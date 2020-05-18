In a nutshell: Being in lockdown isn’t fun, and it can be even more stressful if you’re in a flat or apartment that receives little sunlight. But SunnyFive, a start-up from Samsung’s C-Lab incubator that's being spun off, could have the answer: an artificial window that recreates the full spectrum of light created by the sun.

You’re probably familiar with light therapy lamps used to treat seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter fall and winter days. The SunnyFive window works in a similar way, delivering all the benefits of natural light.

As reported by The Verge, the window can be programmed to imitate the lighting effects of a real window. The angle of the light changes throughout the day, mimicking sunrise, dawn, dusk, and sunset. There’s also a companion app for altering the color temperature and brightness.

Samsung says the window “helps users synthesize vitamin D while they are indoors or in low-lit places without having to worry about skin aging or sunburn.” It also works with the company’s SmartThings home ecosystem of smart products.

Other incubator start-up projects supported by Samsung this year include a video editing app for adding CGI and 3D effects using smartphones, a “smart study note service,” and a text digitizer.

Introduced in 2012, C-Labs has produced 45 start-ups since 2015 with the participation of 163 Samsung employees. Some of the ideas we’ve seen come from the incubator include "SelfieType," a piece of software that uses a device's front-facing camera to create an invisible keyboard for users.