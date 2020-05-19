What just happened? Believe it or not, it’s been five years since one of the best games of all time, The Witcher 3, was released. To mark the occasions, both Steam and GOG have put the entire franchise on sale, while the free-to-play GWENT: The Witcher Card Game has come to Steam.

You might remember that the Witcher 3 was delayed from its original fall 2014 release date to February 2015, though it also missed that deadline, finally arriving on May 19, 2015. But when it did launch, its quality meant those postponements were forgiven.

Five years on, and developer CD Projekt Red is celebrating the anniversary by discounting all the Witcher games on Steam and on its own GOG platform. Additionally, there are also discounts on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 titles.

On the PC stores, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition is down from $49.99 to just $14.99. It brings together the base game and the two excellent and massive expansions: ‘Hearts of Stone’ and ‘Blood and Wine.’ Elsewhere, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition is down from $19.99 to $2.99, while The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut is just $1.49.

Spin-offs from the main game are also on sale. The Witcher Adventure Game, a digital adaptation of CD Projekt Red’s board game, is down to $1.99, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, a great mix of Gwent and an RPG, is half price at $9.99. On GOG, Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert is discounted to $4.99

Thanks to the popular Netflix show, The Witcher 3 saw a surge in popularity last December, eventually gaining more players than it had at launch. We also heard that the game on PC outsold all console versions last year. Will Cyberpunk 2077 prove as successful and have the same long-lasting appeal? Here’s hoping.