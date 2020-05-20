Editor's take: The first episode of the podcast aired live on December 24, 2009, and evolved from there. Rogan has a willingness to ask tough questions in a casual setting. Really, it’s less of a podcast and more of a conversation between host and guest(s). In today’s world, something as simple as shooting the breeze has become somewhat of a lost art and is one of the reasons why his show is so popular. Fans also appreciate the eclectic mix of guests that you simply won’t find on other programs.

Joe Rogan is taking his talents to Spotify. The comedian, actor, television host, martial artist and UFC commentator has signed a deal with the streaming audio platform that’ll see his show get picked up later this year. Here are all the details you need to know.

Starting September 1, The Joe Rogan Experience will be available on Spotify for the first time and by the end of the year, it will move there exclusively. Fans will still be able to access the show for free, they’ll just have to go through Spotify to get it.

Rogan said Spotify won’t have any creative control so it’ll continue on with the same sort of content it does today. They also still plan to host clips of the show on YouTube but for the full version of the show, you’ll have to go to Spotify.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed although a source familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the deal is worth more than $100 million.