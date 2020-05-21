Editor's take: Axiomtek thinks it has a Raspberry Pi killer but has not disclosed the price. Although it remains to be seen, if out-of-pocket costs are reasonable, it might be a viable solution for those who need a bit more graphical horsepower.

Single-board computer (SBC) maker Axiomtek unveiled its latest design dubbed CAPA13R. The 3.5-inch SBC has a form factor comparable to a Raspberry Pi board. However, the CAPA13R comes embedded with an AMD Ryzen APU.

There are two versions of the CAPA13R. The higher-end unit sports a Ryzen V1807B APU, making it suitable for 4K video and 3D rendering utilizing AMD Radeon Vega 11 graphics. The other has a Ryzen V1605B, with Vega 8, making it more suited for lighter work. Each supports a single clip of DDR4-3200 or DDR4-2400 of up to 16GB, respectively.

“The new AMD RYZEN Embedded V1000 series is the best choice for embedded solutions that require a high-resolution display and full-graphics feature, and offers the benefits of a smaller footprint,” said Axiomtek's Product Manager of Embedded Board and Technology Business Unit Michelle Mi.

The SBC has four GbE LAN ports as the standard for direct connectivity but does have support for wireless adapters. It also has an M.2 Key E slot (PCIe x1, USB2.0) in 22x30 and an M.2 Key B (SATA, USB 2.0, PCIe x2 for optional) in 22x42 or 30x42.

For input, it has two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports. Output includes two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one LVDS interface, and an HD audio link.

While the CAPA13R primarily comes in two variants depending on your graphical needs, there are four standard configurations and several optional setups. Axiomtek has a full specs sheet available if you want to check out all of the options.

The CAPA13R is available now, but Axiomtek has not released pricing information. Those interested have to contact the company for details.