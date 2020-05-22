What just happened? The Epic Games Store is continuing to give away some amazing PC titles. Following in the footsteps of GTA V comes Civilization VI, a great addition to the long-running 4X turn-based strategy series. It’s available free from now until 11 am on May 28.

Last week saw the second best-selling game of all time, GTA V, become the latest weekly giveaway on Epic’s storefront. Despite already selling 120 million units—Minecraft is ahead with 176 million—the offer proved so popular that high traffic caused the servers to overload. It resulted in slow loading times, 500 errors, launcher crashes, and other glitches.

Now the GTA V giveaway is finished, Epic is offering Civilization VI for nothing. Released in 2016, the game was praised by critics and players alike. While the cartoonish graphics can be a little off-putting initially, many hailed it as an excellent entry in the Civ franchise.

If you’re unsure about taking up Epic’s offer, it’s worth noting that Civilization VI still costs $60 on Steam.

As noted by Polygon, developer Firaxis Games recently announced a new $39.99 season pass that will add eight new civilizations to the base game. The pass is expected to include six add-on packs, the first of which is the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack that includes “leaders, buildings and units from each respective civilization, a new Apocalypse game mode, new City-States, Resources, and Natural Wonders.”

As with the other giveaways, you’ll need to sign up for an Epic account, which costs nothing, to download the game. As for what’s arriving after Civ VI, it’s rumored Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will be a freebie on May 28, while Ark Survival Evolved will follow on June 4.