Something to look forward to: Summer Game Fest has four events lined up for the Month of June. CDPR will update fans on Cyberpunk 2077's progress. EA will have a stream devoted to what it has in the works. Day of the Devs will present what they had planned for the GDC. And Steam is holding it's week-long Game Festival.

CD Projekt Red has scheduled a Cyberpunk 2077 reveal event in June as part of the four-month-long online expo Summer Game Fest. The presentation is a developer's update CDPR is calling Night City Wire.

The studio has not hinted at what it has to show, but it's highly likely we will get a new trailer or maybe some live gameplay. The game which is set to launch in September is certainly far enough along to be playable, so the later is a distinct possibility. Whatever they have, fans on Twitter are pretty excited.

Night City Wire is scheduled for June 11, right in the middle of the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition, which goes from June 9 through June 14. Like its spring event held in March, the Steam Game Festival will showcase titles that will be releasing within the next year. It will feature timed demos to try out new games, Q&As with developers, and the chance to add unveiled games to your wishlist.

Coinciding with CD Projekt Red's presentation is EA Play Live. The event is slated for 4pm PST on June 11. CDPR has not set a time for its show, but since they are both a part of Summer Game Fest, organizer Geoff Keighley is sure to make certain there are no scheduling conflicts.

In keeping with the theme of surprises, EA did not reveal much about what it had in store.

"EA Play Live 2020 is about connecting players around the world and bringing them closer to the game franchises they love," its announcement page reads. "During this year's digital event, we'll showcase our games through a live broadcast, community content, and more."

And finally, Summer Game Fest has a Developer Showcase scheduled for June 22. The broadcast starts at 8am PST and will give us a look at upcoming AAA projects as well as indie offerings. The event will feature the team from Day of the Devs, which will show off a curated selection of indie and triple-A titles they were planning to present at GDC 2020 before it was changed to an online event. The Developer Showcase will also have musical performances, extended gameplay demos, and some surprise reveals.

A partial list of studios that will be presenting content includes Akupara Games, Annapurna Interactive, The Behemoth, Finji, Kowloon Nights, Longhand Electric, MWM Interactive, Panic, Sabotage Studio, Skybound Games, Team17, thatgamecompany, Tribute Games and ustwo games. Day of the Devs is still accepting submissions for the event so that that list will grow.

So far, that is all that has been posted for June. However, there could be some developers joining Summer Game Fest at the last minute to hype what they have coming up. You can keep an eye on Keighley's official website for an up-to-the-minute calendar.