Highly anticipated: Biostar has accidentally revealed the names and base clocks of seven upcoming AMD Ryzen Renoir APUs in their motherboard documentation. As a nice coincidence, Biostar’s information is the exact puzzle piece needed to verify other leaks and fill in some blanks. As a result, we now have a thorough and seemingly quite reliable picture of the whole release.

Without further ado, here’s what we’re looking at. There are three tiers: Ryzen 7 with eight processor cores and eight graphics cores, Ryzen 5 with six processor cores and seven graphics cores, and Ryzen 3 with four processor cores and six graphics cores. Each tier comes in two or three flavors. Regular and PRO versions share of all the same specifications, including a 65 W TDP, and the GE version has a lower base clock with a 35 W TDP.

All processor cores are based on the Zen 2 architecture and have boost clocks in the low 4 GHz range. The graphics cores are better described as compute units; they each contain 64 Vega shaders, and they operate around the 2 GHz mark. Gigabyte’s press material, which mistakenly includes motherboard compatibility information for a variety of unreleased series, suggests these processors will be supported on X570, B550, and A520 boards. Asrock’s material says they’ll only support PCIe 3.0.

Biostar provided the names, OPNs, and base clocks of these processors, so only these variables can be considered confirmed. However, as Videocardz noticed, everything Biostar revealed aligns fully with a previously unsubstantiated leak from Igor’s Lab. This implies that the leak is genuine, so that information has been added to the table below.

APU OPN CPU Cores/Threads CPU Base/Boost (GHz) GPU Cores/Boost (MHz) Ryzen 7 4700G .146 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.45 8 / 2100 Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G .145 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.45 8 / 2100 Ryzen 7 4700GE .149 8 / 16 3.1 / 4.35 8 / 2000 Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G .143 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.3 7 / 1900 Ryzen 5 4400GE .150 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.25 7 / 1900 Ryzen 3 PRO 4200G .148 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.1 6 / 1700 Ryzen 3 4200GE .151 4 / 8 3.5 / 4.1 6 / 1700

There are two OPNs, 144 and 147, that are notably absent from the sequence in Biostar’s material. Patterns in the OPN naming scheme suggest that the pair are the regular 4400G and 4200G, and Igor’s Lab’s material supports this hypothesis with specifications that align.

This is no guarantee that AMD plans on selling them, however. Igor’s Lab’s material also details three further OPNs; 152, 153, and 154; that have eight, six, and four cores, respectively. These may be some sort of OEM-only or special edition processors that will be released at a later date.

Typically, leaks from motherboard vendors signify an imminent release. Videocardz speculates that the release window could align with the launch of B550 motherboards in mid-June.