Bottom line: Most expect Samsung to announce the new line of tablets sometime this summer, perhaps alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2. A single Galaxy Unpacked event could serve as the launch pad for all of Samsung’s new devices although with restrictions in place to slow the spread of Covid-19 lingering, we may not get an in-person launch event at all but rather, a digital version.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for a busy second half of the year with a debit card, a new Galaxy Fold and upgraded Android tablets on the horizon.

The new slate will reportedly come in multiple configurations with at least one – a 12.7-inch variant – packing a humongous battery with a capacity of over 10,000mAh (model number EB-BT975ABY with a rated capacity of 9,800mAh). Galaxy Club (per SamMobile) was first to report the news after spying the specifications in a newly published Chinese 3C approval authority listing.

The Wi-Fi Alliance on Monday published a new certification for what SamMobile says is the Galaxy Tab S7.

The Galaxy Tab S7+, per the publication, is expected to utilize a display that is roughly 20 percent larger than what Samsung shipped on the Galaxy Tab S6. An 11-inch version of the Galaxy Tab S7+ is also reportedly in the works, we’re told. Samsung’s goal, it seems, is to bring the slates in line with Apple’s iPad Pro family.

