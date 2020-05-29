In brief: The event, scheduled to take place on June 4 at 1 p.m. Pacific, will be available to watch on both Twitch and YouTube. Sony's Jim Ryan said the lack of physical events (due to Covid-19 containment measures) has given them an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring gamers on the journey with them.

Sony on Friday confirmed what we suspected all along – a showcase featuring next-gen PlayStation 5 games is happening next week.

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, revealed in an official blog post earlier today that Sony will be hosting a digital showcase highlighting what studios big and small have in store for later this year.

The digital showcase will run for just over an hour, we’re told.

Sony in March shared technical specifications of its upcoming console with gamers and revealed the new DualSense controller in April. Curiously enough, we still don’t know what the actual system will look like or how much it’ll retail for. Ryan made no mention of hardware in his post today so odds are, we’ll still be in the dark regarding aesthetics following next week’s showcase.

Earlier this month, we got to see what the Unreal Engine 5 is capable of on Sony's new system.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X are expected to arrive in time for the lucrative holiday shopping season.