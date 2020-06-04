In a nutshell: Since Lisa Su took over as boss of AMD in 2014, the company has gone from the brink of bankruptcy to having the top-performing stock over the last two years. With such success comes rewards: Su is now the highest-paid executive in the Associated Press' annual survey of CEO compensation, earning $58.5 million in 2019.

In the annual analysis of executives' pay at companies in the S&P 500, which is compiled by the AP and Equilar, Su became the first woman to top the list. Her $58.5 million was almost $13 million more than the $45.8 million earned by second-place David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery Inc.

Su’s pay—four times more than what she earned the previous year—was performance-based. Her compensation included $53 million in stock awards and $3 million in stock options. She also earned $1 million in base pay and $1.2 million in bonuses.

In the five years that Su’s been at the helm, AMD’s stock has gone from $3 to around $55.

Having long stood in the shadow of Intel’s CPU dominance, AMD has become a serious challenger to Chipzilla since the arrival of its Zen architecture. Surveys, Amazon top-seller lists, and even Linus Torvalds have all shown that the tide has turned for AMD, whose chips dominate our Best CPUs feature.

Amazon's best-selling CPUs: Seven from AMD, three from Intel

There were just 20 women on the list, versus 309 men. Su’s pay package was more than double the next highest-paid woman: Marilyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, who earned $24.4 million. Business Insider writes that the median pay for woman on the list was $13.9 million, versus $12.3 million for men.

It’s worth noting that the list only includes CEOs who have held the position for two full years so to avoid sign-on bonuses being counted. As such, there were a couple of CEOs who earned even more than Su in 2019.

12 comments 492 interactions