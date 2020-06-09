In context: Razer unveiled its newest entry into the mobile controller market in January at CES 2020. The Kishi drew immediate comparisons to Nintendo's JoyCons for the Switch. It has the same number of buttons with a nearly identical layout.

Razer launched the Kishi controller for Android phones on Tuesday. When initially announced at CES 2020, there was no pricing information available but was expected to cost around the same as the Junglecat mobile controller. At $80, the Kishi is about $20 cheaper than its predecessor.

Razer touted the Junglecat's Bluetooth Low Energy connection as "low latency." This time the company says Kishi provides an "ultra-low latency" connection by plugging directly into the phone rather than relying on Bluetooth.

The Kishi also features pass-through charging, so there is no need to disconnect if you need to top off the charge on your device. Razer says it's cloud-gaming compatible, so the strap-in controller should be ideal for those with the desire to play Stadia games on their phone.

While the Kishi is currently only available for Android devices, Razer says it has an iPhone version that should be ready to ship this summer.

Customers can order the Kishi mobile controller directly from Razer for $79.99. Oddly, the company has a listing for it on Amazon. Both offer free shipping, but Amazon's is marked up to $89.99 for some reason — probably because Prime orders are guaranteed next-day shipping, while orders from Razer can take two to 10 business days.